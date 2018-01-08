Anupam Kher Opens His Heart Out About Working With Dilip Kumar & Raj Kumar In Saudagar

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says it was an honour for him to share screen space with the legendary actor Dilip Kumar and late veteran Raaj Kumar in Saudagar.

Anupam on Sunday night shared a photograph from the event celebrating 26 years of Saudagar.

Wonderful to be at @SubhashGhai1 ji’s event celebrating 26 years of his magnum opus #Saudagar along with my friend @GulshanGroverGG at #NewExcelsior today! It was an honour to share screen space with legendary @TheDilipKumar Saab and late #RaajKumar Saab.🙏 pic.twitter.com/FKknQuv2RV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 7, 2018

“Wonderful to be at Subhash Ghaiji’s event celebrating 26 years of his magnum opus Saudagar along with my friend Gulshan Grover at New Excelsior today! It was an honour to share screen space with legendary Dilip Kumar Saab and late Raaj Kumar Saab,” Anupam captioned the image.

Released in 1991, Saudagar revolved around the friendship between Veeru and Rajeshwar, which turns bitter and they become enemies. They choose to confront their enmity only years later when their respective grandchildren fall in love with each other.

This was the second film in which Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar came together after the 1959 film Paigham.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Saudagar also featured the debut performances of Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala. Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Gulshan Grover, Dina Pathak and Jackie Shroff were also part of the film.