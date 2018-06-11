Anupam Kher: “Govinda Is One Of My Favourite Actors”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says Govinda is his favourite.

Anupam met Govinda in London and shared a photograph on social media too.

“It was wonderful to bump into one of my favourite actors in London. The one and only Govinda! I have done number of films with him. ‘Shola Aur Shabnam‘ and ‘Haseena Maan Jayegi‘ are two of my favourites. There is no one who can match his spontaneity. Hero No. 1, superb actor, great dancer,” Anupam captioned the image.

The two have featured in films like “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, “Aunty No. 1”, “Deewana Mastana” and “Hatya”.