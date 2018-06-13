Anupam Kher calls Narendra Modi 'rockstar'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “rockstar” after the latter posted his fitness video on social media.

Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to share his workout video, and wrote: “Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or five elements of nature – Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Agni (fire), Vayu (air), Aakash (sky).This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. Hum fit toh India fit.”

Impressed by it, Anupam wrote: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi! You are a rockstar. What an amazingly inspirational morning exercise video. Thank you for sharing it. Jai Ho.”

Modi shared a fitness video after he was nominated in an online fitness challenge by Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli.

The Prime Minister nominated Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Table Tennis player Manika Batra and the entire fraternity of the Indian Police Service Officers (IPS) to take on the challenge and post their fitness videos.