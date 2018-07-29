Anubhav Sinha Reveals Why Rishi Kapoor Felt Uncomfortable While Shooting For Mulk

Director Anubhav Sinha says there was a time when veteran actor Rishi Kapoor felt very uncomfortable while shooting for their forthcoming film Mulk.

“Rishi Kapoor did a commendable job with getting used to the six camera set-up which he has never experimented with previously. It took him a day to get used to it since he is used to focusing on a single camera set-up on most of his films,” Sinha said in a statement.

“I wanted a candid feel for the courtroom scenes hence, I decided we will shoot with six cameras and shoot long takes. This did make Rishiji very uncomfortable as he is used to performing for a single camera or two. But this discomfort dramatically disappeared within a day and then he was volleying to all the six effortlessly like he had never shot with a single camera before,” he added.

Presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a Benaras Media Works production, the courtroom drama is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sinha, who has also directed it.

The film features Rishi along with Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Ashutosh Rana.