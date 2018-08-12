Anubhav Sinha: People Raise Religious Issues When Election Dates Approach!

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is enjoying the success of his last released film Mulk, feels that a section of people raise religious issues when election dates approach in the country.

Sinha was interacting with the media at the success party of Mulk along with actors Neena Gupta, Pawan Malhotra, Indraneil Sengupta, Barkha Bisht-Sengupta, Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Prachi Shah-Pandya, Shweta Tripathi, Ashutosh Rana and producer Deepak Mukut on Friday, here.

Mulk talks about harmony and brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims and Sinha feels that “the day when common citizens will realize that certain people are playing with their emotions by highlighting religious sentiments or issues, that day, everything will get sorted out.”

“People raise issue of religion when election dates come near in the country,” he said.

In the film, Rishi Kapoor plays a Muslim father who fights to reclaim his family’s honour after a member of their family takes to terrorism.

When asked what kind of compliments he is receiving for his film, Rishi said: “Many people told me that this film should be made compulsory to watch among school and college students for free so, what bigger compliment you can get than this”.

Manoj Pahwa’s performance was praised by the audience and sharing his experience of being part of the film, he said that the “credit for success of the film goes to writer and director of the film.”

“My role in the film is very different and emotional which I haven’t played earlier in my career. It was challenging for me because I had doubts in mind whether I can pull it off or not but then, I just followed my director’s vision and now the role has been appreciated by the audience and it feels really nice,” said Manoj.

Taapsee, who has once again worked in a courtroom with this film after Pink, says that “when I was doing the promotion of ‘Mulk‘ I made a statement that if my film works then I will rename ‘court’ as my middle name and now that the film has worked I am feeling scared.”

Mulk has managed to collect around Rs. 13 crore at the box office since its release. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Deepak Mukut.