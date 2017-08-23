Padmavati has been in the news for quite a long time now. From rumours about potraying wrong facts in the movie to a worker dying on the set. And now, the movie might be delayed because of a strike.

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing everything in his capacity to wrap up his Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer by October. However, trouble continues to plague the period drama, the ongoing Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strike is threatening to play havoc with the film’s schedule.

Apparently, nearly 2,50,000 cine employees and workers have gone on an indefinite strike from 15 August, demanding that their various issues pending with the producers be addressed at the earliest. The spot boys, junior artistes and all the workers on film sets and in the television industry are taking part in the strike under the aegis of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The grievance of the workers was largely against the television producers and not the film producers.

According to a report in Midday, a source informed the daily about the current situation, “The crew was clocking in almost 18 hours’ work every day to make sure the film keeps its release date. But, the protests have slowed down the film’s shoot.Now, the team is barely able to shoot for eight to 10 hours a day due to reduced staff strength.”

After a number of delays, the film cannot afford to get delayed again. “The production house has given Bhansali a final word that he cannot overstep the deadline, due to monetary constraints. If the technicians do not get to work soon, Padmavati will be adversely affected,” the source added.

Saroj Khan, Sham Kaushal and Binod Pradhan are supporting the strike. The demand for medical insurance and eight-hour shifts is striking a chord with all and sundry. Though few members of FWICE are on an indefinite hunger strike, some officials met up with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday to discuss the matter.