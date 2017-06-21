The Conjuring franchise is back with creepy doll Annabelle. The world’s scariest doll finally gets its origins story told in the latest trailer of ‘Annabelle: Creation’.

Coming straight out of a nightmare and onto the big screen, the trailer explores the story behind the possessed doll that first made its evil presence felt in hit horror series The Conjuring and later in the Annabelle.

Watch the trailer here:

The film tells the tale of dollmaker and wife, who lose their daughter in an unfortunate accident. Eager to make a connection with their daughter’s spirit, the couple invokes a demonic being who then goes on to take possession of a doll and pursue its murderous intentions. While the couple does manage to contain the spirit, things take an awful turn when a group of orphans supervised by a nun, come to take residence with the old couple.

Directed by David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) and written by Gary Dauberman (who wrote the first Annabelle, which actually takes place after its sequel), Annabelle: Creation stars Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto.

The first Annabelle was a prequel of sorts to James Wan‘s The Conjuring, which featured the doll in opening scenes largely unconnected to the rest of the film. Annabelle was an origin story detailing how the spirit of a satanic cultist ended up in the already freakish toy, which by the end of The Conjuring is “safely” in a glass case in the archive of paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). Or not.

The first Annabelle, directed by John R. Leonetti, earned more than $245 million worldwide on an estimated budget of $6.5 million, so everyone involved will be hoping for similar levels of audience enthusiasm. Gary Dauberman, who provided the script for that one is back on duty here.

The film is a prequel to Annabelle and is expected to hit theaters in August.