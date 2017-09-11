Ankur Bhatia Reveals Some Details About His Character Ibrahim Parkar

Ankur Bhatia, who was last seen playing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband in Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit, will be next seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar, in which he will play Haseena’s husband Ibrahim Parkar and the actor recently revealed some unknown details about Ibrahim, who was gunned down by members of the Arun Gawli gang.

Ankur said, “Initially, I had no idea about Ibrahim except for the fact that he was quite tall and well-built, which was why I was signed up to play the role. However, while interacting with Parkar and Haseena’s family, I discovered another side to his personality. Despite being a macho guy, who also worked as a stuntman in Bollywood films, Ibrahim had a playful side to him as well. A jovial person, Ibrahim was known for his larger-than-life personality and attitude as well as his romantic nature when it came to Haseena, who equally adored him. Needless to say, I was quite pleasantly surprised to know that beneath his tough guy exterior, he was quite the romantic.”

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parkar stars Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor and Ankur Bhatia. Produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi, the film is set to release on September 22.

It is based on the life of Haseena Parkar, who took the charge of crime-world in her hand after his husband Ibrahim Parkar was shot in 1991 by another gangster Arun Gawli. Parkar also used to manage her brother Dawood Ibrahim’s business dealings. She used to head the crime operations from the Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada. Known as Queen of Mumbai, Haseena Parkar died due to cardiac arrest.