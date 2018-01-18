Ankita Lokhande Reveals How She Missed Out An Opportunity Of Working In Padmaavat

Ankita Lokhande, a known name in Television, is all set to make her debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. But before this, she had a missed opportunity of starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat.

She will be seen as Jhalkaribai in Manikarnika and it surely will be an interesting role. Jhalkarbai played a very important role in the war fought by Rani Lakshmibai. She went into a disguise to look as Rani Lakshmibai during the battle of Jhansi Fort by wearing dress of the queen and allowing her to make an escape.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she was seen talking about her personal and professional life. On being asked about her nature, she said “Like every woman, I am a brave girl, capable of handling anything. I don’t want to change myself for anyone.”

She was also asked about her experience of working with Kangana Ranaut, she revealed “She’s sweet with me like she is with everyone else on the sets. We’ve practised together and she has helped me many times and also appreciated my scenes and dancing skills. When you are new and someone like Kangana supports you, it really means a lot.”

One major thing she revealed was about how she missed out an opportunity of working in Padmaavat, “I love Sanjay sir and he lauded my talent and urged me not to waste my time. But I missed out on the opportunity.”

Manikarnika, produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios and directed by Kriah Jagarlamudi, will see Ankita sharing screen space with acting powerhouses like Kangana, Atul Kulkarni and Danny Denzongpa. The film is, as of now, scheduled for release on April 27 next year.