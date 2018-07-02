Ankit Tiwari’s Father Beaten Up By Vinod Kambli’s Wife – FIR Filed!

Father of Ankit Tiwari, RK Tiwari, has filed a complaint against the wife of Vinod Kambli for he got allegedly beaten by her in a mall. This incident occurred on Sunday when apparently the mall was jam-packed.

Singer Manoj Muntashir, in the morning, informed about the same as he tweeted, “Sunday evening in an over-packed Mumbai mall, a senior citizen, father of @officiallyAnkit accidentally brushes his shoulder against @vinodkambli349 wife. He got kicked, abused and beaten by Mr. Kambli. I’m ashamed I used to be a #VindodKambli fan. @MumbaiPolice save senior citizens.”

News agency ANI the informed that Ankit Tiwari’s father RK Tiwari, after this incident, filed a complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station. The agency tweeted, “Mumbai: Singer Ankit Tiwari’s father RK Tiwari filed a police complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station yesterday alleging he was punched by the wife of cricketer Vinod Kambli in a mall.”

Check out the copy of FIR here:

Mumbai Mirror contacted Vinod Kambli asking about the incident and he said, “We were at the Game Zone in the mall around 3 pm when my wife caught hold of an old man’s hand. He had deliberately brushed his hand against her and when she caught him in the act, he pushed her away. Minutes later when we were at the food court, two men, who we assume were the man’s sons, tried to attack my wife. When I told them to back off, they told me, ‘You don’t know who we are’.”

Andrea, too, shared the details of the incident, “I was playing with my children when this guy took the opportunity to rub his hand against me. Maybe he thought nothing would happen because it was crowded. When I caught his hand, I was surprised to see this old man. He appeared embarrassed because I had caught him red-handed. He appeared scared, and said something in Hindi, on the lines that ‘I cannot do something like this’.”

She further said, “The inappropriate touching ka zamaana is over. Such things should be dealt with strictly.”

Ankit Tiwari was also contacted about the same and he clarified, “My father, a retired bank employee, had accompanied my daughter to the Game Zone. My father told me he spotted Vinod Kambli there, and as he was walking past a woman, he blacked out.”