Ankit Tiwari: “Singers, Composers & Lyricists Get Overshadowed By Actors On Screen”

Singer Ankit Tiwari, who has composed jingles and delivered hit songs for movies like Aashiqui 2 and Roy, wishes to take his last breath on a musical stage.

“I have chosen music as a profession for myself. I have never felt any kind of burden or pressure on being a part of this industry.

“Music is my passion. I love music and I have a wish that my last breath be on stage. I always want to see myself performing on the stage,” Ankit told IANS.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Utsav, the 32-year-old on Friday released his new single titled Bey pinjara, which talks about freedom and inspiring people to take out time for themselves from their busy lives.

Giving more details about the song, Ankit said: “This song is very special for me. I have poured out my heart and soul into it.

“Through Bey pinjara, I want people to understand their value and want them to make their life an experience worth living. We face many hurdles in our life and somehow we get busy in our hectic schedules and forget how to enjoy our life.

“So this song simply conveys the message to get out of your own cage.”

Penned by Anurag Bhomia and directed by Rayhaan Patni, the video of Bey pinjara was shot in Kyrgyzstan.

Ankit, who has been a part of showbiz for more than a decade, feels musicians especially music composers do not get due credit for their work.

“‘What you see, sells’ is being followed in our country since a long time due to which singers, composers and lyricists get overshadowed by the actors on screen.

“I request stars and directors to promote musicians who are involved in creating beautiful songs for films,” added the Galliyan singer.