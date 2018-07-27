Anil Kapoor: “There’s Never Been An Impossible Mission For Tom Cruise”

Actor Anil Kapoor has congratulated Tom Cruise on the success of his latest film “Mission Impossible-Fallout” and said that there has never been an impossible mission for the Hollywood star.

Anil, who has starred alongside Cruise in the 2011 “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”, tweeted: “Inspiring us with his power and stunts in every film and always bringing his A game! There’s never been an impossible mission for this guy! Congratulations, Tom Cruise on the tremendous success of ‘Mission Impossible-Fallout’!”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, in “Mission Impossible-Fallout” Cruise will be back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time, he is trying to avert danger which is threatening a large population of three countries.

The Paramount Pictures movie is distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It released in India on Friday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.