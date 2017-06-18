Here is an exciting news for Anil Kapoor’s fans! The actor has shared a character poster from his forthcoming film Mubarakan, where he will be playing the role of a sardar! Anil Kapoor sports a blue sweater above a black t-shirt and wears a brown turban for his character which is named Kartar Singh!

The actor took to Twitter to share his character poster from the film and after seeing it, you might mistake him for a real sardar! Anil tweeted, “O Sat Sri Akal Paaji! Assi Kartar Singh! Coming to meet you on #July28!! #MubarakanTrailerJune20 #Mubarakan #MubarakanTrailer”

As we can see, the actor has not only revealed his look from the film, he has also announced the date of the trailer release! The film’s trailer will be released on the 20th of June. Now that’s surely a double dose of excitement for Anil sorry Kartar Paaji’s fans!

Anil Kapoor’s nephew Arjun Kapoor, who will be playing a double role in the film, also took to Twitter to share Anil’s character poster. Arjun tweeted, “Kartar Singh is here to win your hearts with his charm and wit. Witness all the fun in the #MubarakanTrailer on 20th June.”

It’s not only Anil Kapoor, who is playing a sardar in the film, Arjun is doing that too! Arjun plays a double role of Karan and Charan, one in which he wears a turban and another without it.

Related :

Mubarakan will be Anil Kapoor’s fourth film together with director Anees Bazmee with whom he has done movies like No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

Mubarakan’s trailer has been recently granted a U/A certificate. An excited Anees Bazmee said in a statement: “When I make movies, I ensure that it is loved not only by the kids but even the youth and senior citizens. I am extremely thrilled to show the trailer to my media friends and my worldwide audience on June 20.”

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions with Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. The movie also starring Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty is set to release on July 28.