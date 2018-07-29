Anil Kapoor Got Nostalgic While Shooting In A Chawl For Fanney Khan!

While shooting for Anil Kapoor’s upcoming film Fanney Khan, the actor went down a memory lane as the film is shot in a chawl.

The veteran actor, Anil Kapoor has spent most of his childhood in Chembur, Tilaknagar where he has spent quite a lot of boyhood playing around with his friends amidst the narrow lanes and small colonies of that area.

The actor said, “After a lot of my acting years, I could play a role of a character with which I could connect emotionally. Before I came into this world, I used to stay in Chembur. I used to spent quite a lot of my time amidst the small colonies and narrow lanes. So when I started doing this film, it all came back to me as a nostalgia.”

Fanney Khan has been shot at real locations like Bhindi bazar, while shooting the film, it therefore evoked a trail of memories for him.

The movie will see veteran actor Anil Kapoor playing the role of a doting father to college going daughter who dreams of becoming the next singing sensation. A one of its kind musical entertainer, Fanney Khan revolves around the bond between the father and daughter with a pinch of comedy and drama.

Fanney Khan is Atul Manjerekar’s debut film as a director. Fanney Khan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to release on 3rd August 2018.