Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who will play shooter Abhinav Bindra on the silver screen, says his father Anil Kapoor has already started prepping for his role to essay Apjit Bindra, father of the Gold medalist at 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Harshavardhan on Tuesday shared a photograph of Anil and Apjit, where they are seen raising a toast.

The reel and real life dads met and raised a toast to the start of this amazing project. Dad beat me to the meeting with Bindra senior and has already started his prep! Can’t wait to be back and start work on this full swing! #BindraBiopic #LetsDoThis #ActorsLife @anilskapoor A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

“The reel and real life dads met and raised a toast to the start of this amazing project. Dad beat me to the meeting with Bindra senior and has already started his prep! Can’t wait to be back and start work on this full swing!” Harshvardhan captioned the image.

Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, when he won the 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2008 games, held in Beijing. He finished fourth at the Rio games in 2016, and announced his retirement soon after.

Earlier, Harshvardhan Kapoor had shared a picture of himself along with Bindra.“Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play Abhinav Bindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said ‘Hard Work is a talent’,” he captioned the image.

Trending :

The biopic is scheduled to go on floors by October and will reportedly focus on the relationship between Abhinav and his father.

Harshvardhan, 26, made his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. He is currently shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming film “Bhavesh Joshi”, which is expected to release later this year.