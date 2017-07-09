Anil Kapoor And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are all set to start shooting for their forthcoming film Fanney Khan from August end.

KriArj Entertainment has joined hands with T-Series for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan! The film stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, who have previously shared screen space in Subhash Ghai’s 1999 musical, Taal. Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor are now set to reunite after 18 years for Fanney Khan, which will release in April 2018.

The musical-drama showcases the lead actors in a very distinct avatar. Anil plays the titular character of a father to a struggling singer. Aishwarya will be seen in the avatar of a glamorous singer who will win hearts with her positivity and freshness. However, Aish and Anil will reportedly not be romancing on-screen.

Fanney Khan also marks the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar. The film will be entirely shot in Mumbai. The movie was initially expected to be the Hindi adaptation of the English and Dutch film Everybody’s Famous! However, fresh reports suggest that the makers have made considerable changes to the script thus turning it into a new one.

Related :

Prernaa Arora of KriArj entertainment has expressed her excitement about the project, saying, “Working with Aishwarya is a dream come true, my greatest desire. She is not only a global icon but is hugely talented, immensely gorgeous and queen of all hearts. It’s sheer honour & pleasure for us at KriArj. We are proud to be associated with a content driven studio like Bhushan Kumarji’s T-Series who are making great films like Hindi Medium.”

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar’s relationship-drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which released last Diwali. And now, she is all geared up to get back to work. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, is busy promoting his upcoming movie Mubarakan which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty.