Angad Bedi who recently wrapped up with his shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai has now already begun work on his next. The actor has now flown off to begin shooting for his Punjab schedule of Sandeep Singh’s biopic titled Flicker Singh which is set to be directed by Shaad Ali. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in lead role.

Angad will be seen portraying the character of a hockey player and elder brother of Sandeep Singh which is being played by Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, Angad Bedi starting his training as the hockey player with none other Sandeep Singh.

The Pink famed actor flew down on Tuesday to Chandigarh where he will be joined by Diljit Dosanjh to commence the shoot. Angad Bedi is playing the role of Sandeep Singh’s elder brother, Bikramjit, for which he has been training rigorously for the past few weeks.

Interestingly Angad Bedi happened to be in the land of Punjab right during the time Guru Nanak Jayanti a major festival celebrated across the country with major festivities in its home state because of his shooting schedule he couldn’t visit the Gurudwara on an auspicious day, he made sure to visit Gurudwara the very next day and helped in preparing and serving Langar.

He requested the director Shaad Ali for a day off to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti with a special cause in his mind. He himself does the cooking and have found fans of his skills in his friends and family. This time during the auspicious occasion he went forward help at the Gurudwara in cooking for the Langar Seva.