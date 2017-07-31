 Anees Bazmee: There’s No Shortcut To Real Life Experience

Writer-director Anees Bazmee, known for ensemble cast films, believes that the core idea of writing such movies is to give equal importance to all the characters and that nothing can replace what life teaches an individual.

His latest film Mubarakan has turned out to be a promising comedy entertainer.

Asked about what makes him keep doing such larger than life films, Bazmee told IANS here, “As a child, watching the film was always an experience for me. The larger than life effect of cinema, watching a story on a big screen, fascinates me as a kid. Perhaps that reflects on my cinema, the world of madness that I create in all my stories.

“I can handle the madness as a film director because I have experienced some, imagined some. I think that is important… Experiencing life… Honestly, there is no shortcut to real life experience.”

The film Mubarakan features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in key characters.

Asked about how he manages to give priority to all the characters so well, Bazmee said, “That is the art of writing I have learned by writing around 35 films. each character should add something to the narration.”

Having started his career at a young age, Bazmee worked with legends like Raj Kapoor as a junior assistant and wrote stories for filmmakers like David Dhawan and Rakesh Roshan.

“I think I am lucky to work with so many people. They gave me perspective. The more I wrote stories, the more I explored life, I embraced, learnt and grew. Watching films was so fascinating for me that I decided to do something in the film industry.

“But I was too young to decide which part of the filmmaking I want to be a part of. So, at times, I wrote the script, dialogues, at times a proper screenplay… I learnt gradually, from experience,” shared the filmmaker.

How has experience changed him as a person?

“On our film set, during lunch time, misal pav used to be a favourite food, you know, especially when I used to work in R.K. Studio. Given an opportunity, even today I love eating them… Nothing has changed in me as a person.”

He also added, “Yes, I worked on my craft to become a better filmmaker, but I tried to keep my simplicity unaffected by everything — at least my close people — be it, actors, other colleagues, my unit — everyone said that. And why should I change myself and live in a bubble?

“The more you are connected to people, the more you can write people’s story. I love people and always have an interest in their story, their small happiness that becomes big in their life story; at the time, in my narrative.”