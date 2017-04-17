Andheri Court Cancels Bailable Warrant Against Sanjay Dutt

A local court on Monday cancelled a bailable warrant against actor Sanjay Dutt, which was issued on 15th April. The actor appeared in front of Andheri metropolitan Magistrate two days after the warrant was issued and asked for its cancellation.

According to reports, Dutt’s lawyer mentioned that communication lapse had led to his client’s non-appearance earlier and that henceforth he will be present for all further proceedings in the case filed against him by film producer Shakeel Noorani back in 2013.

The case is related to a monetary dispute in which Noorani had claimed that Sanjay had committed to play the lead role in a movie titled Jaan Ki Baazi, but didn’t keep his word. Noorani had filed a complain four years ago, alleging that he had received threatening calls from the underworld on behalf of Sanjay to drop a case.

An official statement from Sanjay’s spokesperson read: “This case has been going on since a long time and the present situation has arisen because of the communication lapse between our lawyers and us.”

“We respect the urgency shown by the honourable court regarding our attendance/representation and we would take immediate measure to rectify the situation.”

Noorani’s lawyer Neeraj Gupta had told IANS: “We had filed this matter in 2013 against Sanjay Dutt because my client was getting underworld threats to drop the case which was filed against the actor.”

“We had approached police and no action was taken. So we approached the magistrate court and in 2013, Sanjay was issued the summons. At that time, he wasn’t coming to court and he was issued a warrant. But just 4-5 days later, he had to surrender in court (for another case). So that time, it got cancelled.”

“Even after coming out of the jail, he didn’t come to court. February 7, 2017 was the last date of the case. We wanted a warrant to be issued that time itself, but the court said let’s give one more chance.”

On his work front, the actor has been occupied with the shooting of his comeback film Bhoomi, being directed by Omung Kumar.