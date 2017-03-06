Swara Bhaskar’s upcoming film Anarkali of Aarah is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A few steamy scenes from the film, which were leaked, have been doing the rounds on internet since the past few days. The film’s producer Sandiip Kapur suspects someone from the film’s crew behind this activity.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, he said, “We have filed a complaint with Delhi police, who has assigned it to their crime branch. They are investigating it. In the meantime, YouTube has been instructed to take down all possible videos containing the leaked scenes from the film. I have filed a petition in Chennai High Court against some 1800 sites. We are expecting the order this week.”

Does he suspect anybody? Sandiip replied, “To be honest, yes. But I don’t want to name anyone right now because I am not 100% sure. All I can say is that the person is certainly a part of the crew. It has not gone from the lab or censor for sure. This is what I feel. The police are doing their work. I don’t know the purpose behind such an activity.”

Sandiip, who is also facing flak for the incident, said, “A lot of people are accusing that I have leaked the scenes for publicity. Why would I do that? Had I done that, I would not have gone to the police in the first place!”

Anarkali of Aarah, directed by Avinash Das and starring Swara Bhaskar in the lead is expected to hit theatres on 24th March.