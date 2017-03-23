Koimoi’s avid reader Saurabh Kshatriya, who had previously contributed columns like – Udta Punjab Deserves A Page In The History Of Hindi Film Industry and PINK Movie – A Man’s Interpretation has once again written to us – An Open Letter (of sorts) to/for Kangana Ranaut.

A lot has been said and written about you and there is nothing new that I can add on the fact that how incredibly awesome you are. But since it is an accepted fact now and today is your birthday, so I would like to state few take always that we have got from you and your characters:

It is sad that our capability is judged on how well spoken we’re in English. But if you are a Kangana Ranaut, this is just a myth and you would be proud of what you are. Here is a glimpse of the Queen delivering an acceptance speech in Hindi:

She worked on her English later but it was just an added skill in her personality and is not something that defines her.

It takes us around 20-25 years to realize our passion but she realized it at the age of just 16 and was gutsy enough to go against her parent’s wish and do what she wanted to do.

Call her a passionate lover or a damsel in distress but in her first film (Gangster) only, she gave a performance like a pro. Her pain, love, and passion everything was visible on her phase. There was one dialogue in the film “US DANCE BAR ME KAAM KARTE HUE MANE APNE AAPKO SAIKADO SHARABIYO KI AANKHO ME NANGA DEKHA THA PAR DAYA KI AANKHON ME MUJHE KHUD KE LIYE IZZAT NAZAR AYI, USKE SAAMNE KAM KAPDO ME BHI MAI APNE AAP KO DHAKA HUA MEHSOOS KARTI THI”, Yes the credit goes to the writer as well for writing something as beautiful as this one but I don’t think it could have that heart and soul if anybody else has spoken that except for Kangana.

What will you do when you have just a 20-30 minute role in a film which is all about Priyanka Chopra’s character? Well if you are a Kangana Ranaut, you will nail it with your confidence like a boss and will win a National Award.

And that’s my dear Sonali Gujral….oops!!!Sorry Kangana Ranaut “THE DIVA”

Was KWK dig there in her checklist since then?

Just saying….ok let’s not get into that….

And in that film only she had the courage to do this..

Well if you are working in the film (Kites) of an acclaimed director and producer then will you just keep quite if your role has been chopped? Well if you’re a Kangana Ranaut then you would know your worth as an artist and would take a stand for yourself.

And then would make those people believe in you to change the KAYA of a female protagonist:

What is women empowerment? Wait!!!!! Let her answer that:

What is the ideal characteristic of a Hindi film lead actress? A do gooder who is a one man women, sacrifices her happiness and play the victim card throughout right?

Meet the bad-ass Tanuja Trivedi a.k.a. Kangana Ranaut who lives in the moment and does what she thinks will make her happy.

Was this enough? Meet another path breaking protagonist “Datto” a.k.a. Kangana Ranaut.

You think she is that feminist and that’s why she could pull of such characters? Would skip the part of describing since I won’t be saying anything new. But have a look:

I am not taking anybody’s side in her spat with Hrithik Roshan but dude…you have to appreciate the way she took stand for herself throughout and her inner strength to deal with the social activism of her another ex (Adhyayan Suman) after 7 f*****g years of break up.

Well why should she say anything after all she doesn’t have a habit of keeping sp*rm pant**s with her.

She rejected a Rs. 2 crore deal for endorsing a fairness cream ad as she doesn’t want to give a wrong message to her audience. RESPECT…

“Ever since I was a kid, I have never understood the concept of fairness. Especially, in such a case, as a celebrity, what kind of an example would I be setting for younger people? I have no regrets about turning this offer down. As a public figure, I have responsibilities. My sister (Rangoli Ranaut) is dusky, yet beautiful. If I go ahead and be part of this campaign, then, in a way, I would be insulting her. If I can’t do that to my sister, then how can I do it to the entire nation?”

Nepotism is not something new in the industry and it exists in every industry but with KWK, she definitely started the conversation and was the voice of those thousands of strugglers who are giving auditions every day to get that golden chance.

Well this was just her presence but if you go by Karan Johar’s words, “She has magnificent absence too.” On this note, we would like to wish our “Jaanbaaz Kangana” a magnificent birthday. Keep slaying the world, you are better than that.

Wanna get famous? Want to share your analysis about a star or a film? Then why don’t you write about your favorite stars and favorite films and mail it to us? Koimoi.com invites you to write about your opinion/views about your favourite films, stars or anything related to Bollywood and we’ll publish it! Check out more details here.