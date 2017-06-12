Amy Jackson’s Robotic Look, Rajinikath’s Big Action Scene | 2.0’s LEAKED Pictures

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer, 2.0 is one of the most awaited films of 2018. It marks the debut of Akshay in South and will see him in the role of an antagonist which is rare.

We have already seen the first look stills of the film and the Khiladi Kumar is seen in a barely recognizable avatar.

In a few leaked pictures that have surfaced online, we can see Amy Jackon driving a vehicle. What’s interesting is that she’s dressed in a robotic avatar and we wonder if she will be playing a robot in the film.

In another still, we see Rajinikanth pushing a huge vehicle forcefully and it definitely seems like it was one big action sequence.

Check out the stills here:

Buzz is that the Robot sequel will release in as many as 15 languages which include Japanese, Korean and Chinese. Also, the film is among one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema.

Reports suggest that 2.0 will surpass Baahubali 2 in terms of screen count and is expected to pull off massive business at the box office. Apparently, there will be as many as 7000 screens for the film’s release in India. The success of Baahubali 2 has given the distributors, confidence to push the boundaries.

Currently, the film is in its post-production phase and Rajinikanth has already started working on his next, Kaala Karikaalan. The film will have Huma Qureshi and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles opposite Rajinikanth.

The film is about a guy, who runs away from Tirunelveli in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi. Directed by Shankar, the film is slated to release in January 2018.