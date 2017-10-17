Amy Jackson Looks Smokin Hot In Her Latest Photoshoot

The British actress is not only juggling with a career down South and in American Television but she is also raising the temperature on Instagram.The hot actress Amy Jackson has become the face of a lingerie photoshoot.

Her Instagram pictures are filled with her stunning and sexy clicks, which proves that the lady truly knows how to grab eyeballs with such fabulous and gorgeous pictures and videos.

From someone who made her debut in Bollywood with Prateik Babbar to sharing the frame with great actors like Akshay Kumar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amy has come a long way and there’s no looking back for her.

While she shut the naysayers with her glamour quotient, Amy tapped the cool girl vibe with a refreshing take on some of the hottest trends in vogue at that time, startling the world with a remarkable transformation in 2015.

Take a look at the photoshoot pictures here:

The actress looks sultry in the lingerie shoot.The actress will be next seen along with Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar in 2.0. The upcoming film also features Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as an antagonist and Ek Deewana Tha actress Amy Jackson in a prominent role. Amy Jackson will be seen making her debut in American showbiz with the third season of superhero action-adventure television series Supergirl.

Ladies, my new lingerie campaign with @lipsylondon has arrived and they have the most prettiest collection ✨💖 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT



The series, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Amy will be seen playing Saturn Girl in the third season of the series.