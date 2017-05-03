Amul Ad Celebrating Baahubali 2 Success Is Simply Amazing!

Anything and everything that is trending never misses the Amul eye. The brand is known for the witty Amul Butter ads that revolve around the current affairs. The latest to catch their eye is Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The latest ad features a caricature of Prabhas, atop an elephant, that is borrowed from the epic scene in the film. He is seen having a bite of bread-butter while the Amul girl is dressed as princess Devasena. The witty caption says, “Baaho Se Belly Tak!”

The film has created a furore worldwide, with its amazing response. It has been making unbelievable records at the box office currently.

Check out the Amul Ad here:

Helmed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles.

In 2015 too, after the success of the first film, Amul had come up with an equally interesting ad. That ad captured Prabhas, Tamannah and Rana’s characters, with the caption ‘Bahut Butterli’.

The film’s producer, Karan Johar had even shared the ad saying, “#Baahubali continues its dream run!! Amul validation!!”

The sequel which released after two years of the first part has been lauded by critics and audiences. One thing very significant about the film is the amazingly crafted look of the star cast of the film. Since it is a fantasy fiction film, the larger than life sets, the dramatic costumes, have been the highlight.

The lead actor, Prabhas has almost given 5 years of his career to these two films, which required him to undergo a lot of physical changes.

Prabhas, who is finally relieved of the Baahubali franchise after spending nearly five years of his career, recently mentioned that he will now shift his full focus to his upcoming two Telugu projects. He will be next seen in Saaho which recently had its interesting teaser released.