Amrapali Director Lekh Tandon Passes Away At 88

Veteran filmmaker Lekh Tandon, who directed iconic film like Amrapali, died on Sunday, his associates said. He was 88. Tandon passed away at his residence in Powai in presence of his family.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest tv and film directors Lekh Tandon ji. Your work is immoral. Will miss U. #RIP”.

Pandit told IANS that Tandon was bed-ridden for the last five to six months and fed through a pipe. The end came at 5.38 p.m., he said.

Born in Lahore in 1929, Tandon directed many Bollywood stalwarts like Shammi Kapoor (“Professor“, 1962; “Prince“, 1969), Rajender Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Rajesh Khanna to name a few. His “Amrapali” (1966), featuring Sunil Dutt and Vyjayanthimala, that was selected as Indian entry for the best foreign language film at 39th Academy awards.

He also bagged Filmfare Best Screenplay Award for his movie Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye“, along with Vrajendra Gaur and Madhusudan Kalekar in 1978.

He directed his first television serial Dil Dariya “in 1988 through which he was also credited for discovering Shah Rukh Khan. Tandon also acted in films like Swadesa, Chennai Express, Rang De Basanti among others.

Talking about Lekh Tandon, veteran actor Prem Chopra told indianexpress.com, “I am shocked to hear about his (Lekh Tandon) death. I worked with him on Jhuk Gaya Aasman. I have learned a lot from him. He was a great person to work with. He was modest and never spoke much, but the stature of his work is big.”

His funeral will be held in Powai at 12 pm on October 16 followed by a chautha and prayer meeting with langar which will take place on October 17.