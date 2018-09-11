Amol Parashar: “My Sexuality Cannot Be Defined By What I Wear On Screen”

Actor Amol Parashar says his masculinity can’t be defined by what he wears on screen and that he had fun sporting women’s clothes for a series.

Amol is currently seen as Nirav Chhabra in The Zoom Studio’s web series Ready 2 Mingle. Nirav wears a cheerleader’s dress and performs a cheer-leading gig as well in an episode. He also put a piece of lingerie on his face as a mask and pretended to be a superhero.

“All these scenes where I am wearing or dealing with women’s clothes are written as a part of the narrative, and do not just exist as gimmicks. When I read those scenes, I found them cute and didn’t have any second thoughts about doing them,” Amol said in a statement.

“There is a misplaced notion of masculinity that leads to discomfort in these situations. Thankfully, I have no such qualms. I know that my sexuality, or masculinity for that matter, is not and cannot be defined by what I wear on screen. Wearing a piece of lingerie on my head, or getting into a cheerleader’s costume may be unfamiliar to me but it is not uncomfortable.

“And that is the plus point of being an actor – that you get to do unfamiliar things. What’s the fun if you are going to run away from them. It was weird but fun wearing women’s garments on me in ‘Ready 2 Mingle’,” he added.

“Ready 2 Mingle” is a series about relationships of millennials and the constant search to find their true love.