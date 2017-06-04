Amitabh Bachchan and his actress-politician wife Jaya Bachchan on Saturday completed over four decades of togetherness. The megastar has thanked all his fans and followers, whom he fondly calls his “extended family” or “Ef” for all the love and good wishes.

“June 3, 1973,44 years of marriage…Thank you all for the wishes you send. Grateful and filled with love,” Amitabh tweeted.

The 74-year-old thespian went down memory lane and shared some details about his marriage.

“And as I set out from ‘Mangal’ a rented house of mine in JVPD scheme, 7th Road…in my newly acquired second hand Pontiac Sports, two door, with ma and babuji with me…My driver Nagesh, now passed away, insisting on driving me to an apartment of Jaya’s family friend at Malabar Hill,” Big B wrote on his blog.

He added: “On June 3, 1973, a few drops of rain began to fall…Our neighbour ran out of their house and excitedly screamed to us…‘hurry to the wedding, its raining, a good omen’. It’s been 44 years since.”

On the acting front, Amitabh currently has two films in his kitty — “Thugs Of Hindostan” and “102 Not Out“.

Big B will be sharing screen space with superstar Aamir Khan for the very first time in “Thugs Of Hindostan”. It also features “Dangal” fame Fatima Sana Shaikh.

In “102 Not Out“, he will be seen with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor after two decades on the silver screen.