Amitabh Bachchan’s Extended Social Family Is Now 80 Million Strong

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has scored 80 million followers collectively on various social media platforms.

“80 million followers! On social media collective! 80 Million! 80 Million!” Amitabh tweeted.

Big B has 31.7 million followers on Twitter, 27,731,622 likes on his official Facebook page and 6.2 million Instagram followers, apart from those on his blog. He often calls them as his extended family.

On Twitter, Big B, who has given hits like Sholay, Deewar, Paa, Baghban, Bhoothnath, Black and Piku, is ahead of stars Shah Rukh Khan (31.2 million), Salman Khan (28.8 million), Aamir Khan (22.5 million), Priyanka Chopra (20.7 million) and Deepika Padukone (22.1 million). Amitabh is right behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a following of 37.8 million.

The 75-year-old actor, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over four decades, is active on the digital platform and uses the medium to share updates about his personal and professional life.

He is currently in Thailand to shoot Thugs of Hindostan, it stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, will release during Diwali 2018. The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

He will also be seen in 102 Not Out in which he is sharing screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The two will be working together after over two decades. The movie features Amitabh as a 102-year-old man, while Rishi essays his 75-year-old son. They have had to use prosthetics to get their look right.