Amitabh Bachchan With Family & Other Celebs Who Marked Their Presence At MxS Launch!

The Bachchan family, apart from a string of Bollywood celebrities turned up to support Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, as she launched her fashion label MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising at a gala celebration.

Amitabh looked handsome in a dark blue Bandhgala suit, which he paired with a white kurta-pyjama along with black shoes. Jaya Bachchan looked pretty in a dark blue dress accessorised with layers of beads.

Abhishek looked handsome in a black Girl Power hoodie which he paired with black jeans, while Aishwarya wore a Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla jacket which she paired with a black dress, black pumps and black stockings at the Saturday night event.

Shweta wore a simple white tee which she paired with blue jeans and a black blazer along with grey strappy ballerinas. Her husband Nikhil looked dapper in a white shirt which he paired with blue jeans and a black suit along with black shoes, and their daughter Navya Naveli dazzled in a metallic dress with black ankle-length boots.

Attending the launch was an entire spectrum of stars, from the veterans to the newbies. Spotted were Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Tina Ambani, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and 1990s’ Roja actor Madhoo Shah. Veteran actress Neetu Singh added a splash of green with her presence.

A number of new generation star kids made heads turn. Suhana Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, who came in with her mother, looked glamorous in a black-and-white short dress. Also present were Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya and actor-to-be Ananya Pandey.

Amitabh posted a hearfelt poem on his Twitter account for his daughter ahead of her fashion label launch on how his daughter is his pride and she is like a jewel in a necklace meant to be kept safe.

Big B then posted: “The daughter launches her fashion brand and a Father cannot be more proud… within a couple of hours everything was sold out. Proud moment for a father and a sell out moment for the young generation.”