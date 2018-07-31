Megastar Amitabh Bachchan treated the entire unit of his upcoming film Brahmastra with samosas and vada pav in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Calling it an accomplishment, Big B on Tuesday tweeted: “Feeding the entire unit of Brahmastra in the wilds of Sofia, Bulgaria with vada pao and samosa’ was quite an accomplishment, by moi.”

T 2883 – Feeding the entire unit of ‘Brahmastra’ in the wilds of Sofia, Bulgaria with ‘vada pau’ and ‘samosa’, was quite an accomplishment, by moi .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 31, 2018

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure trilogy. Its first part is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day, 2019.

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time Amitabh will be seen working with Alia and Ranbir.

It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for films like “Wake Up Sid” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani“.