Megastar Amitabh Bachchan treated the entire unit of his upcoming film Brahmastra with samosas and vada pav in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Calling it an accomplishment, Big B on Tuesday tweeted: “Feeding the entire unit of Brahmastra in the wilds of Sofia, Bulgaria with vada pao and samosa’ was quite an accomplishment, by moi.”

Big B treats 'Brahmastra' team with vada pao, samosas in Bulgaria
Amitabh Bachchan Treats Brahamastra Team With Vada Pav, Samosas In Bulgaria

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure trilogy. Its first part is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day, 2019.

The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time Amitabh will be seen working with Alia and Ranbir.

It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for films like “Wake Up Sid” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani“.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here