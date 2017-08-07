Two-time National Award-winning Marathi filmmaker, Nagraj Manjule, is making his Bollywood debut with a yet-untitled social drama. It features Amitabh Bachchan as a patriarch with shades of gray.

After his 2016 drama, Sairat, went on to become the highest grossing Marathi film. It was also remade in Telugu and Punjabi and picked up by Karan Johar for a Hindi-remake. The director began scripting another film. He had the concept for a while and had planned it as a Marathi film, but after Sairat, he wanted to revisit the story in Hindi.

According to reports, a source told Mumbai Mirror, “Nagraj worked on it for a year-and-a-half before taking the script to Bachchan in January. The project was locked soon after.”

The source also revealed that Nagraj was a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and became a director while enacting a few scenes as Bachchan from Ramesh Sippy’s classic Sholay on stage. Whereas we all know Bachchan considers Nagraj a genius-director as he applauded Sairat on social media, and sent the filmmaker a personal letter after watching the film too.

Well, it would be interesting to see this ace director and legendary actor working on a project together. We hope to get some news about the film soon.

Big B recently finished shooting for Aditya Chopra’s Thugs of Hindostan and had traveled to Malta for the same. At the same time, he has been filming for 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor. He is also making a crucial comeback on television, since ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9′ is set to kick off again.