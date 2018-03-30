102 Not Out will see Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor sharing screen space after a gap of 27 years. In the film, Mr. Bachchan will be seen playing Rishi Kapoor’s father. Considering the fact that both the actors have to play their character more than their actual age, a lot of prosthetics and makeup was used to make them look like their character’s age.

Director Umesh Shukla states that it would take his ageing protagonists a staggering seven hours for make-up every day. This would be followed by six hours of shooting. He says, “Initially, I thought they would get irritated with the long-winded process but the make-up actually helped them emote and complemented their characters really well. Both Amitabh sir and Rishi ji would walk onto the sets at 5 am with a different kind of energy and we would commence shooting after lunch and go on till 6 pm. At times, the shoot extended to 9 pm. But that mostly happened when we were in the midst of shooting a scene and wanted to can it in one shift for the sake of continuity,” says Umesh adding that the film’s team shot for nine nights in the 45-day schedule in Mumbai.

He further adds that while Bachchan’s dentures were manageable, Kapoor’s bald cap was a cause of concern. “Rishi ji, who plays a 70-year-old character, would feel extremely hot in it. Whenever he removed it, and I am not exaggerating, it looked like he was sweating by the glass. He had to wear that cap for at least 12 hours every day,” he revealed.