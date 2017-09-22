Amitabh Bachchan Reviews Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, Take A Look!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says the latest release Newton was an eye-opener and a treat to watch.

Amitabh on Friday lauded the film on Twitter and expressed that Newton” shows reality.

T 2554 – Saw the film ‘NEWTON’ .. its stark reality was a treat to watch ! An eye opener .. on many aspects .. !! pic.twitter.com/zyeuDUPxiz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 21, 2017

“Saw the film ‘Newton‘… its stark reality was a treat to watch! An eye-opener on many aspects!” he tweeted.

Starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, Newton revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation.

Trending :

Rajukummar replied to Amitabh by saying: “Thank you so much sir. We all are so grateful for your love & support. Keep inspiring us with ur amazing performances. Charan Sparsh.

Newton is India’s official entry for Academy Awards in 2018. An excited Rajkummar on Friday took to Twitter to announce the news. “Very happy to share this news that Newton is India’s official entry to the Oscars this year. Congratulations team,” he tweeted.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is a good friend of Rajkummar and has collaborated with him for films like Shahid and Aligarh, took to Twitter to express his happiness and said that Newton” is the best choice.

Directed by Amit Masurkar, Newton released on Friday. Rajkummar will soon be seen in other projects like Love Sonia, 5Weddings, Ittefaq: It Happened One Night and Fanney Khan. Amitabh, 74, who is currently hosting season nine of Kaun Banega Crorepati, has two films in his kitty — Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out.