Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he handles his social media activity himself contrary to what others assume.

“There is no substitute to personal attention and care … none … long may this survive,” the 74-year-old posted on his blog.

“Many wonder and ask how many personnel ‘deployed’ by me for my social media activity… hehehe… None… all done personally,” he added.

Narrating why he chose to make the clarification, he said: “Someone was somewhat cryptic and in deep sarcasm, the other day, when they received a birthday greeting from me, in a text never used before and raised an accusing finger… ‘You have been caught AB. Your secretary messed up in the greetings you sent… You have never addressed me thus… haha caught you’.”

“No, my dear, all that goes out to social media is done at this time of the night and by my own hands… err… fingers,” Big B wrote in the blog entry, posted online at 12:41 a.m. on Sunday.

An entertainer that deals with a period of adventure and action on the high seas, Thugs of Hindostan has been partially shot on two massive ships put up on the coast of Malta, Europe. An imaginative journey, this mega flick co-stars Aamir Khan with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time ever and also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Amitabh Bachchan will also join hands with actor Chiranjeevi in his upcoming multi-lingual historic drama Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy“, based on the life of a popular freedom fighter from Kurnool.

Apart from these films, he will also share the screen space with Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out which is slated to release this year.