Megastar Amitabh Bachchan declined to comment on the controversy over Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur.

“What I feel about the situation is completely my personal opinion. But if I disclose, it will become public,” he said. Watch the video right here:

At the professional front, the 73-year-old actor will be seen reprising the role of Subhash Nagre in Ram Gopal Varma’s “Sarkar 3”, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. The film is all set to release on April 7.

