After Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), viewers will get to see the third collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. The actor-filmmaker duo, who are also close buddies, are coming together for their film tentatively titled Dragon, after a gap of four years. In the movie, Ranbir will be seen as a man with special powers.

Ayan had revealed earlier that, “I have not locked the title yet. Dragon is just the tentative title. It was called Dragon because, in the film, the boy has a connection with fire. It is his power. The guy has a mystical connection with fire. So, I called it Dragon. There’s something I like about the word.”

As per reports, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in major roles. This is the first time Ranbir will be seen working together with Big B, even though he did a small cameo as himself in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bhootnath Returns (2014). The film might go on floors from August this year.

Big B’s role will be a full fledged one and not a guest appearance. He will begin shoot this year itself.

Apart from Dragon, Ranbir will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. The actor is also playing Sanjay Dutt in the latter’s biopic helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Alia Bhatt is presently busy promoting her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is slated to hit theatres on 10th March. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan. The megastar is also shooting for Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3.