Amitabh Bachchan Is Proud Of Wife Jaya Bachchan’s Achievement

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says it is a “proud” moment for his family as his wife politician-actress Jaya Bachchan bagged the Best Parliamentarian award.

Amitabh on Wednesday night took to Twitter to share a photograph of Jaya at the Vigyan Bhawan.

“Best Parliamentarian Award to Jaya. A proud moment for all of us in the family,” Amitabh captioned the image.

The 74-year-old cine icon also shared that it was a moment for “great pride” for him

He added: “Jaya gets the Best Parliamentarian Award today. A moment of great pride for us all. our gratitude to them that wish!”

The thespian also took to his blog, where he expressed that his wife proved her worth in the Indian Parliament.

“Quietly and with great dignity, Jaya has won the Best Parliamentarian award today and it could not have been a prouder moment for us all in the family. Committed, participatory and with an enviable attendance record, she has proved her worth in the annals of the seat of democracy – the Indian Parliament!” he wrote.

On the other work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Thugs Of Hinduston. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Apart from this Amitabh will also be seen with Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out. Big B plays the role of a 102-year-old father, Rishi plays the role of his son, who is 75 years old. The film is based on the Gujarati play of the same name and will be directed by Umesh Shukla.