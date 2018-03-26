Amitabh Bachchan Health Musings: Own Effort Cures Best

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan says while repair work for his body pains has been on, he feels one’s own efforts work best for improvement in health.

“Repair on the pains for body do continue… But at times it has been seen, noticed, that the efforts of the self-are and be the best cure for all… hence an effort made to be back on routine,” the 75-year-old posted on his blog.

Earlier this month, the actor was shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur, where a team of doctors flew in to check him as heavy costumes for the period drama took a toll on Big B. He is now back in Mumbai and is working on his other projects.

Trending

“Put on the dancing shoes… get out with a jive, trundle along the streets in galloping rumba… twist and shout those famous words in song… enter the work portals to give sound to few unfinished words of 102 Not Out and strike the orange based grey machined multiple gadgetry of strength givers… in some reserve, to bring mobility back after almost a month and a half… This is serious damage… not going for the work out… but no fear… now a routine each day .. pains be damned,” he added.