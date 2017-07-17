Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday lauded Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos calling it an “innovative, delightful and a well-executed film.” Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos released on Friday after being in the pipeline for over three years.

“Just saw ‘Jagga Jasoos‘ could not resist telling Anurag what a delightful, innovative, well-executed film it was; a joy to watch,” Amitabh tweeted.

Besides Amitabh, filmmaker Karan Johar also hailed the film on the micro-blogging site. “I hear ‘Jagga Jasoos‘ is the most unusually treated narrative with heartening performances! Basu is undoubtedly a beautifully chaotic mind,” Karan tweeted. “Word on the street is that Ranbir proves his mettle as a supreme star actor yet again and this is Katrina’s best yet! ‘Jagga Jasoos‘,” he added.

Actress Lisa Ray said that the film deserves a sequel. “Adored everything about feel good, beautifully shot and acted — ‘Jagga Jasoos‘. This one deserves not only a look, but a sequel,” she tweeted.

Those who have watched the film in its opening weekend must have noticed that the climax of the film does hint at a sequel! Recently Ranbir Kapoor hinted that they might consider making a sequel to the film.

Talking to a leading daily, the actor, who has also turned producer for the film, expressed, “We have left the film on a cliffhanger, where it needs a part two or three. If they accept it, then we would love to take the character and the genre forward.”

While Bollywood is singing praises for Jagga Jasoos, superstar Aamir Khan has expressed his disappointment for not being able to watch it. The Dangal star took to Facebook to write, “Am most upset that I am not in the country and will miss watching Jagga Jasoos. Have been looking forward to the film for so long! Good luck guys!!!”