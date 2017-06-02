Amitabh Bachchan has announced that reality TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will return to the telly world soon. He has already started recording registration questions for it.

Amitabh’s announcement comes at a time when there was a buzz that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might come on board to host the new season of the widely popular general knowledge-based game show.

“KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the Registration Questions for the contest to be on air by August-September this year,” the 74-year-old actor posted on his blog late on Thursday night.

Trending :

The show was first aired in 2000, changing the face of Indian television and giving Amitabh a new lease of life in showbiz.

Recalling the experience of being the host, Amitabh wrote: “KBC. The winner from its beginnings. To me at least was to mingle with them that come with ambition and desire, with hope and will and of course the ultimate desire of spending those hours at the Hot Seat, with complete strangers who by the time it ends become your dearest friends.”

“May the fruits of friendships grow. May the winner be ecstatic. May he or she be deserving and above all, may the wishes of they that come, be delivered in a bounty.”

This megastar was last seen in Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar 3 opposite Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. The film was the third instalment of Sarkar franchise.

Are you excited for this new season of KBC? Let us know in the comment section!