After announcing Kesari with Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar & Dharma Productions have announced their next titled BRAHMĀSTRA. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ayan Mukherjee’s Dragon is now called BRAHMĀSTRA. Recently Ayan was asked about the title of Dragon and he hinted how that is just a working title.

The movie is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Namit Malhotra. It will release on 15th August 2019.

Karan Johar took to his Twitter for this major announcement. BRAHMĀSTRA will be a trilogy.

Ranbir recently shared the details about his upcoming film.

“As far as Sanjay Dutt biopic is concerned, I will head to New York on Saturday to shoot there for five days and after coming back here, there is again 10 days of shoot is left. I will also start shooting of Ayan Mukherjee film from October 15,” he said.

Ranbir recently talked about the infamous nepotism debate on comedy group All India Bakchod’s (AIB) AIB Podcast on.

“Our guest today comes from the family of Prithvi Raj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor,” said Tanmay Bhat, co-founder of AIB, while introducing Ranbir.

He then asked: “My question to you Ranbir is do you believe nepotism exists in Bollywood?”

Ranbir replied: “I am a ‘disarming’ product of it,” while pointing to the slogan on his shirt, which read “disarming”.

“Of course it exists. I’m sitting here next to you guys (because of nepotism). I have a simple take on nepotism: I believe that my great-grandfather worked hard to give his children a platform, and so on and so forth,” Ranbir said.

Ranbir and Ayan have worked together for films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.