Amit Trivedi: It Was Great Working With Ajay Devgn & Kajol In Helicopter Eela

National Award-winning composer Amit Trivedi is excited and nervous about his new song Mumma ki parchai, which released on Monday. He says being nervous is “something natural”.

Mumma ki parchai, sung by Ronit Sarkar and written by Swanand Kirkire, is the first song of Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela.

“I am excited for the song and waiting for people’s responses, but at the same time I am nervous too. I feel being nervous is something natural. Actually, it happens with me everytime whenever my new song comes out,” Amit told IANS.

Its video shows actor Riddhi Sen complaining about his mother (Kajol) in a quirky way.

Talking about the making of the song, Trivedi said: “I had a laugh when I first read the lyrics. I was like ‘What is this?’ There are a lot of funny elements in the song. It is a rock song and it was director Pradeep Sarkar’s vision. He wanted to give a rock spin to the song.”

This is the first time that Trivedi has worked with Ajay Devgn Films. He called it a fantastic experience.

He said: “Ajay Sir and Kajol ma’am are lovely people to work with. Ajay Sir is a very kind person. It was great working with both of them. We all used to sit together and shared ideas with each other.”

“Also, Ajay Sir wanted some things in a particular way so, I had to listen to him and composed accordingly then.”

The 39-year-old composer also talked about the climax song of the film. According to him, that one is the key song of the film.

“The finale song is the most important song of the film. Me, Pradeep ‘dada’, Ajay Sir, Kajol ma’am and Swanand Kirkire sat together for hours. We did a lot of brain storming for the song,” he said.

“Helicopter Eela“, which will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer, is slated to release on September 7.