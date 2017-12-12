Amid Anushka Sharma’s Marriage, Varun Dhawan Starts Prepping Up For Sui Dhaaga

After days of speculations, yesterday, the newly-wed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli finally confirmed the news about the marriage on their respective social media platforms. However, it is obvious that Mrs. Kohli will take a break from all her work commitments, her Sui Dhaaga- Made in India co-star Varun Dhawan has already started prepping up for the film.

Today, Varun shared on Instagram a photograph of himself working on a sewing machine. He captioned the picture as, “Haath-pair ka mail guru, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ ka khel shuru! ‘Sui Dhaaga’. YRF… 2018 Gandhi Jayanti.”

Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is a story of self-reliance aimed to connect with every Indian. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, directed by Sharat Katariya and it is written by Maneesh Sharma. In this film, Varun and Anushka will be seen opposite each other for the first time. The shooting of the film will go on floors in February 2018.

Both the actors had taken to their Twitter accounts earlier and announced the film in a quirky and different way! If reports are to be believed, we will see Varun in an all new avatar as he will be seen playing the role of a tailor in the film. A source revealed to DNA, “Varun plays a labourer, a hired help in the film. His look in the film will be in-sync with his character. The film hopes to raise awareness about indigenous cottage industries here in India and also talks about the dignity of labour.”

The film is all set to release on October 2nd ie., on Gandhi Jayanti 2018. On the work front, Varun has some exciting projects in his kitty. He recently wrapped a schedule of Shoojit Sircar’s film October, again we will be able to see a different Varun in it. Whereas Anushka, who is currently enjoying her precious time with husband Virat, will soon be back to Aanand L Rai’s film which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka will also complete the shoot of her production film, Pari once she is back.