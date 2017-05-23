The IPL finals were held on 21st May 2017 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant. The match was a nail-biting affair where Pune Supergiant dominated for the most time but Mumbai Indians made a strong comeback when it mattered the most. The contest entailed several twists and turns, with all three results possible as Mitchell Johnson went back to his mark to deliver the final ball.

But, it seemed Mumbai Indians were quite lucky as they won the finals beating Pune Supergiant by one run. This unstoppable team has won the Indian Premiere League title for the third time now and this had surely called for a great grand bash.

The Ambanis, the owners Mumbai Indians hosted a grand success bash for the team members and their close friends in the Bollywood fraternity. Bollywood stars came in full attendance. The bash was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Anu Malik, Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and many more. Amitabh Bachchan opted for a basic outfit which made him look picture perfect as always.

Anu Malik attended the event while twinning with his family in black outfit!

The host Ambani’s made a grand entry at the bash, Nita Ambani flaunted her desi avatar in a white embellished golden suit whereas Mukesh Ambani went for a black suit!

Sachin Tendulkar walked hand in hand with his wife at the bash.

The entire Mumbai Indians team marked their presences in blue, representing their team colour.

Congrats Mumbai Indians!