Amazon Gets Exclusive Streaming Rights For Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s grand film 2.0 will have its exclusive digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film has got a record-setting price for the streaming rights.

The film 2.0 is the sequel to the 2010 hit film Robot which starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Vijay Subramaniam, director, content, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement said, “With this momentous deal, Amazon Prime Video further enhances its robust Bollywood and regional content library. Amazon Prime Video is happy to join hands with Lyca Productions for the exclusive streaming rights for this mega-blockbuster film. Both, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are phenomenal actors with an unbelievable fan following that will soon get the chance to stream the sequel of Rajnikanth’s memorable movie on their favourite streaming device.”

The subscribers of the streaming service will be able to watch the film in languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is being made on the budget of Rs 400 Crore which is said to be India’s most expensive film. The makers of 2.0 have sold the satellite rights of the film to Zee TV at a cost of Rs 110 Crore, earlier this year. Till now, this has been the biggest deal in the history of satellite deals.

2.0 was first supposed to release in Diwali but later it was postponed to January. However, the release date has been postponed again but the officials have not yet announced the same. According to a report in Indian Express, Lyca Productions will announce a new date shortly. A source revealed, “The filmmakers are discussing the date. It will be announced in the next two or three days.”

2.0 also stars Amy Jackson and Sudanshu Pandey. The music of the film is by AR Rahman.