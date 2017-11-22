All You Need To Know About The New Release Dates Of The Movies

As we all know Padmavati has been banned before its release and the movie has been stuck in controversy. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama Padmavati has been “voluntarily” deferred from its scheduled date of December 1st, a spokesperson for the film’s producer and distributor Viacom 18 Motion Pictures said on Sunday.

The film has been mired in controversy over conjectures that it “distorts history” regarding Rajput queen Padmavati, a contention that Bhansali has repeatedly denied. This delay in the release of the movie is leading to the makers of another movies to reshuffle their release dates.

After the announcement of the delay of Padmavati, a number of movies changed their release dates so that they get a good run at the Box Office. Let’s take a look:

1. Firangi

The movie was originally scheduled to release on 24th November 2017 but now the movie will release on 1st December 2017. Firangi is set in the time of 1920 which stars Kapil Sharma in the lead role. It is an action-comedy that is directed by Rajie Dhingra. The movie will also star Monica Gill and Ishita Dutta. The movie will be produced under Kapil Sharma’s banner.

2. Fukrey Returns

The movie’s original release date was 15th December 2017 and now the movie will release on 8th December 2017. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Fukrey Returns is a tale of four friends who will again do some jugaad to make it big.

3. Monsoon Shootout

The movie has been getting delayed for 3 years and now finally the movie is set to release on 8th December. It was being planned to release on 15th December but the makers changed the release date. The movie has Nawaz as a grey shade character who takes to crime to get his job done. The film was also premiered in 2013 at Cannes and nominated for the Golden Camera Award.

4.Tera Intezaar

Tera Intezaar revolves around Raunak’s search for her love and the unbelievable mishaps that she encounters. The story narrative of Tera Intezaar is a blending of great shot – taking with great music, locations & performances in a very powered packed manner. It was going to release this week i.e 24th November 2017 but now the movie will release on 1st December 2017.

We hope Padmavati too get a release date soon.