Abhishek Kapoor whose films Rock On and Kai Po Che have had substance and entertainment in equal measure is about to mount Kedarnath produced by his first cousin Ekta Kapoor and the new enterprising producer duo–Prernaa Arora and Arjun Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment. For the very first time, he opens up to Bombay Times and tells us about Kedarnath, a film in which he will introduce Sara Ali Khan opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The filmmaker said,”Kedarnath is a love story set on a pilgrimage. I believe it is important to look inwards as filmmakers and soak in the vast beauty of this country, its culture and its stories. Our country is a treasure trove of spiritual experiences and I would like to present that to our people. I believe Kedarnath is a story that the world will want to watch.”

Speaking of his decision to cast Sara, whose debut has become the talk of Bollywood, Abhishek added, “We are a filmmaking company and will strive to tell stories with those who fit our vision the best. Casting newcomers is not a deliberate move but a natural process. Sara is a beautiful bundle of energy. The new talent we bring in today will be the future of the industry.”

Quite naturally he is also excited to be working with his sister Ekta and her banner Balaji Motion Pictures. “Ekta is my sister, a very enterprising media personality & has been part of Kedarnath from the development stage,” he added,”My engagement with Prernaa and Arjun ( KriArj Ent), has been very refreshing. They bring a creative energy as producers and are able to see the vision in a holistic way. Movies are a people’s business and you deal with personalities on a daily basis and I believe that KriArj has the right personality to be film producers.”

Not someone to be unduly perturbed by the memory of his last failure,Fitoor, he candidly says, “I have seen many failures in my life. From my career as an actor to my directorial debut, failure teaches you a lot. Fitoor taught me that every idea comes with a certain budget and one needs to operate within that.”

Abhishek’s own banner Guy In the Sky Pictures has been immersed in content development over the last two years. Self-admittedly he concedes that his banner is in talks with various directors, who he hopes will bring these stories to life.” He also admits that he has finalized the script for his next film after Kedarnath, adding, “It will star a new boy.”