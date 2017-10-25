All You Need To Know About Padmavati’s Grand Ghoomar Song!

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is all set for a nationwide release on the 1st December 2017. However, as the trailer of the visual extravaganza broke the internet, audiences can hardly wait for the film to hit theatre screens across the country.

With several stating that it not only delivered what it promised but also exceeded expectations, the trailer of Padmavati created a splash online with audiences, trade, critics and the film fraternity alike voicing their praise and support towards the film.

Now, the makers of the magnum opus are all set to release their first song today. With the buzz building up, the movie handles of the movie have released few facts about the song that will pump up our excitement for the song.

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gone to great lengths to ensure that it is the most riveting song sequence he has ever shot. Deepika learned the dance form under the tutelage of renowned Ghoomar expert Jyoti D Tommaar, who runs the only authentic Ghoomar school, founded by Late Padmashree HH Rajmata Geverdan Kumariji of Santrampur (former Princess of Kishangarh, Rajasthan). The song stays true to the traditional Rajputana folk dance form.

Padmavati tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. The film is produced by Bhansali Pictures and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It will release on 1st December 2017.

From graceful expressions to rhythmic spins, here are some interesting Ghoomar facts. #GhoomarOutTomorrow pic.twitter.com/DhPvKPvtIN — Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 24, 2017

Fire dancers , Kishangarh & Tehartaali Musicians will be part of Ghoomar Song@deepikapadukone @shreyaghoshal #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/dyLLF9Gw9W — BhansaliProductionFC (@bhansaliprod_fc) October 18, 2017

