Himansh Kohli, who shot to fame with his debut film Yaariyan is all geared up for his second film. He will be seen next in a musical rom-com titled Sweetiee Weds NRI. Zoya Afroz of The Expose fame plays his leading lady in the film. Produced by Asmiy Entertainment and Grand Motion Pictures, Mahesh Bhatt protégé Hasnain Hyderabadwala has directed the film. Hyderabadwala has successfully helmed Emran Hashmi Starrer films like The Train and The Killer earlier.

Produced by Dhaval Patel, Tariq Mohammad, Sada Bhuvad, Cyrus Dastur.

Producer Dhaval Patel from Asmiy Entertainment says, “Sweetiee weds NRI is a clean youth centric family entertainer with ample amount of humour and emotions that has been blended artistically with romance. The USP of the film lies in its music and massy appeal and it will definitely strike a chord with the audience of all age groups. All I can say is the film has its heart in the right place.”

Sweetiee Weds NRI is set in locales of Gujarat. Zoya plays a chirpy, quintessential and gutsy girl in the film. Himansh plays a guy-next-door who is hopelessly in love but is struggling to find some stability in his mundane life. The NRI factor adds the fun element in the story.

Dhaval Patel says, “We are delighted the way we have shot the film. The film is bound to find a lot of love from the youth. Icing on the cake is its versatile music with songs across all genres. We have collaborated with singers like Atif Aslam, Arman malik, Arijit Singh, and Palak Muchal to name a few.”

Music has been composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Palash Muchhal, Shah Jahan Ali, Raaj Aashoo, Jaidev Kumar. While Atif Aslam, Palak Mucchal, Arman Malik, Asis Kaur, Mika have lend their voice to the film songs. Music Label with Tseries.

The film has a unique premise- think dhoklas, thepla, garba and the stock markets and you think of Gujaratis! This sweet Indian community has always steered clear of unproductive activities and single-mindedly devoted itself to 3 things – making money, eating good food and get settled in some “phhorenn land” and become an NRI. It is the craze of “phhorenn land” that forms the basis of our comical story.

“We are very happy to announce the release date of Sweetiee Weds NRI – a musical romantic comedy, fun film with loads of desi colour. It will release on 2nd June 2017. Currently, the post production work is in full swing and we are excited about the way the film is shaping up”…. said the producers.