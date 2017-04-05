Disha Patani, who made a clean sweep this award season, for her performance in the blockbuster MS Dhoni : The Untold Story, made headlines when she was cast opposite cinema legend Jackie Chan in the international film, Kung Fu Yoga.

The film went on to become the biggest opener in China and had cash registers ringing in cinemas across the globe, another achievement close on the heels of her emerging on the Numero Uno spot of Top Trending Bollywood Actor (Female) on Google’s ‘Year in Search 2016’.

Since the young star has been making headlines this year, it comes as no surprise that Disha Patani was someone who was highly sought after to perform at the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Disha will be performing for the first time at the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 8 at Indore and will even be choreographing her own songs for this performance.

When contacted confirmed Disha, “Who wouldn’t want to perform at such a high octane event? When they approached me, I just couldn’t say no. It’s going to be amazing to be performing before IPL kicks off in the city of Indore! I believe I should go all out and give them the best, hence I am choreographing my own songs. I will be performing to a mix – Kings XI Punjab theme song, Kaun tujhe, Chull, Laila and Befikra. But I’m excited to be performing in front of a huge crowd. It’s going to be one hell of an experience performing live.”

Amy Jackson will be performing today at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Riteish Deshmukh to perform at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 6. Tiger Shroff will perform at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on 7th of April. Shraddha Kapoor and singer Monali Thakur will perform at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 13th of April. And Parineeti Chopra will perform at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on 15th of April.

